Maria and Mike Kanellis Announce Birth of Their Second Child (Pics)

– Earlier today, WWE Superstars Maria and Mike Kanellis announced the birth of their second child. Their child, Carver Mars Bennett, was born yesterday (Feb. 3). You can check out the announcement and photos they shared below.

Maria Kanellis wrote on her Instagram account, “Carver Mars Bennett arrived yesterday 2/3/2020 at 3:07pm. 8 pounds and 20 and 1/2 inches. We are so in love!! @carvermarsbennett @therealmichaelbennett #marsattacks Photo Credit: Tiffany Larson Photography https://www.tiffanylarsenphotography.com”

Mike Kanellis also posted to Instagram about the news: “Carver Mars Bennett arrived yesterday 2/3/2020 at 3:07pm. 8 pounds and 20 and 1/2 inches. My heart is so full right now!”

On behalf of 411, we send our congratulations to the happy couple. Maria and Mike previously welcomed their first child, their daughter Fredrica Moon, in 2018.