Mark Haskins Fined $4,000 By Maryland State Athletic Commission For Bleeding In Match

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Mark Haskins has been fined $4,000 by the Maryland State Athletic Commission for using blood in his match with Bully Ray on December 13. The show happened at the UMBC Events Center in Baltimore. The ruling stated that Haskins ‘allowed himself’ to be thrown onto a table with a barbed wire board and was cut several times in different spots. The order was handed down on February 29. Haskins was told to pay $2,000 by the end of March and another $2,000 by February 2021.

This isn’t the first time Maryland has fined someone over blood, as AEW was fined last month for the usage of blood in the Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega match at Full Gear.