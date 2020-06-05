wrestling / News
Mark Haskins Fined $4,000 By Maryland State Athletic Commission For Bleeding In Match
June 5, 2020 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Mark Haskins has been fined $4,000 by the Maryland State Athletic Commission for using blood in his match with Bully Ray on December 13. The show happened at the UMBC Events Center in Baltimore. The ruling stated that Haskins ‘allowed himself’ to be thrown onto a table with a barbed wire board and was cut several times in different spots. The order was handed down on February 29. Haskins was told to pay $2,000 by the end of March and another $2,000 by February 2021.
This isn’t the first time Maryland has fined someone over blood, as AEW was fined last month for the usage of blood in the Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega match at Full Gear.
More Trending Stories
- Eli Drake Says He’s Turned Down WWE Three Times, Discusses If He’s Interested in Going There Eventually
- Bronson Reed Reveals He Was Called a Racial Slur While on a Walk With His Wife, Says He’s ‘Ready to Fight the Good Fight’
- Triple H Says Drake Maverick Earned His Spot to Stay in WWE, Noted That Maverick Wasn’t ‘Involved in Anything’ at Time of His Release
- Lio Rush Calls Drake Maverick Angle ‘A Slap in the Face’