wrestling / News
Mark Haskins Looks Back On ROH Match With Jay Briscoe, Recalls Earning His Respect
Mark Haskins battled Jay Briscoe at ROH Honor United in 2018, and he took to social media to reflect on the impact of that match to his career. Haskins posted to his Twitter account on Monday to reflect on the match and how it led to his earning a more regular spot with the company.
Haskins wrote:
“I owe a LOT to Jay Briscoe. When this match happened, @ringofhonor had seen me a fair few times. It was only after this that they started to take an interest in working with me.
Getting Jay’s respect was like a badge of honour.
I miss you, bro.”
Briscoe tragically passed away in a car accident in January of 2023.
I owe a LOT to Jay Briscoe. When this match happened, @ringofhonor had seen me a fair few times. It was only after this that they started to take an interest in working with me.
Getting Jay’s respect was like a badge of honour.
I miss you, bro.
Merch – https://t.co/9EU2qzgbyn pic.twitter.com/djq1GD72Id
— Mark Haskins (@ThisIsHaskins) July 1, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Shelton Benjamin Wishes He Could Erase Racist Angle From His Career
- Bruce Prichard Recalls JBL’s CNBC Release For Nazi Salute During WWE Match
- Eric Bischoff Says Tony Khan Killed Mercedes Mone’s AEW Character Before She Got In the Ring
- Swerve Strickland On Proving He Was Right Again At Forbidden Door, Wants Rematch With Bryan Danielson