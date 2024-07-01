Mark Haskins Looks Back On ROH Match With Jay Briscoe, Recalls Earning His Respect

Mark Haskins battled Jay Briscoe at ROH Honor United in 2018, and he took to social media to reflect on the impact of that match to his career. Haskins posted to his Twitter account on Monday to reflect on the match and how it led to his earning a more regular spot with the company.

Haskins wrote:

“I owe a LOT to Jay Briscoe. When this match happened, @ringofhonor had seen me a fair few times. It was only after this that they started to take an interest in working with me. Getting Jay’s respect was like a badge of honour. I miss you, bro.”

Briscoe tragically passed away in a car accident in January of 2023.