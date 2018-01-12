Mark Henry Considered Retired By WWE Without Fanfare

– Mark Henry’s in-ring career is reportedly over without a big send-off. Henry is reportedly considered retired by WWE The WON reports that Henry, who is still under contract with WWE, is basically considered to be retired from the ring “without any fanfare.”

Henry last competed at WrestleMania 33 in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royale, which Mojo Rawley won. He is set to make an appearance at the March 2nd Northeast Wrestling show but is not looking for outside wrestling dates and will not be competing on the show. Rey Mysterio, the former Emma, Flip Gordon and Matt Riddle are set for that show.