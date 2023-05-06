– During a recent interview with Fightful Overbooked, MTV’s The Challenge veteran Mark Long discussed his recent WWE NXT appearances. Below are som highlights:

Mark Long on if he’d want to have a run in WWE: “I’m saying I wouldn’t want to be full-time. Would I do a three or four week arc like Bad Bunny or Johnny Knoxville? 1000%. There are a few ways to do this. I have to get on NXT at some point, whether I’m interfering on a match with Grayson or sitting in on commentary, I have to be involved. That’s easy. That’s a car ride for me. That I want to push for this year, that’s going to happen.”

On wanting to work with The Miz: “In terms of WWE, there is so much they can do with Miz and I because we came from that era and show. I don’t think we need to be partners. I feel we’d be nemesis. ‘How dare this guy come into my world that I’ve established and become such a megastar, how dare he try to dip his toe into my world of wrestling.’ I think that would be a great angle. Mike is head and shoulders a better wrestler than me. He’s one of the hugest superstars over there. Anything I do is with all due respect. I’d love to lock horns with that fucker. It’d be great.”