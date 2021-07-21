Matches Announced For NJPW Resurgence

A couple of new matches have been announced for August’s NJPW Resurgence show in Los Angeles. NJPW has announced that Alex Coughlin will take on Karl Fredericks on the show, while a six man tag match will see Fred Rosser, Wheeler Yuta & Rocky Romero take on Ren Narita, Clark Connors & TJP.

Already announced for the card, which takes place on August 14th, was Jay White defending his NEVER Openweight Championship against David Finlay. You can see the announcement for the new matches below:

Resurgence Card Updated; Dark Match to Also Feature 【NJoA】

The first official match on the main card at Resurgence will see Alex Coughlin’s Open Challenge Series continue. With his LA Dojo contemporaries Karl Fredericks and Clark Connors already having graduated, Coughlin has thrown out open challenges to show himself worthy of the same treatment. Hard fought bouts with PJ Black and Josh Alexander have followed, but now he takes on his peer in the Alpha Wolf. Some months ago, it was after a match with Fredericks that Clark Connors tapped into his new Wild Rhino persona and officially moved past his black trunks trainee status. Will this match be similarly transformative for Alex Coughlin?

Also confirmed for Resurgence, six man action will see Rocky Romero, Fred Rosser and Wheeler Yuta team up to take on Ren Narita, Clark Connor and TJP. This past week on STRONG, Narita pinned Yuta with Narita Special #4 to advance he and Yuji Nagata into round two of Tag Team Turbulence, and this is a chance for Yuta to get some vengeance. Clark Connors and TJP also exited the tournament at the hands of the Good Brothers, and some miscommunication; will they be on the same page at the Torch? They’ll need to be in the face of a fired up Rocky Romero who may be half of the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions, and Fred Rosser, who’s amped up to finally wrestle in front of a live NJPW crowd!

That’s not all, as fans live in attendance will be treated to a special dark match at 7:30 PM local time! This match will not be a part of the live broadcast, and the only way to see it as it happens will be to be at the Torch at L.A. Coliseum! Make sure you show up on time, and stay tuned for updates on the card!

Plenty more news is still to come about Resurgence, with the Good Brothers, Jon Moxley, Tom Lawlor, Shota Umino and many more all set for matches still to be announced! Stay tuned for more updates very soon!