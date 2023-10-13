Matt Cardona Says Brandi & Cody Rhodes Introduced Him To Chelsea Green

Matt Cardona recently recalled meeting his now-wife Chelsea Green, noting that Brandi & Cody Rhodes introduced them. Cardona talked about being set up with Green by the couple on the Off Her Chops podcast and said he wasn’t interested in dating another “wrestling chick” at first.

“I just moved to Orlando,” Cardona recalled (per Wrestling Inc). “I had knee surgery, and Cody and Brandi [Rhodes], my friends, were doing IMPACT! [Wrestling], and I met up with them at City Walk. We went to Cowfish. Ever go there? Brandi was telling me about this girl, Chelsea, who was complaining about being single and I should go on a date with her.”

He continued, “[I said] ‘I don’t wanna f**king date another wrestling chick. Like, no f**king way.’ But then I looked her up, and I’m like, ‘Ah, she’s okay. She’s kinda hot. Let’s see what happens.’ So that’s kind of the first memory. I didn’t know her before that.”

The couple got married in December of 2021.