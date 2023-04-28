Matt Cardona Says Talent Should “Keep Playing Your Character” On Social Media

In a recent appearance on Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, Matt Cardona shared his thoughts on maintaining his in-ring persona when utilizing social media, a platform that frequently crosses the line between wrestlers’ personal lives and their on-screen characters (per Fightful). Cardona himself discussed his philosophy of trying to establish doubt in the public eye on where the boundary lies. You can find a highlight and listen to the complete podcast episode below.

On the balancing act required for a wrestler on social media: “I think it’s a very challenging thing, road to walk down but it can be done because I think in no other industry… if you’re watching a movie or TV show, that actor [or actress] doesn’t tweet in character. But in wrestling, you can be tweeting about the guy you attacked on Raw and the next day, [post] a family vacation picture. If you can walk that line and still leave that doubt in people’s minds, I think that’s the best we can do at this point. I think for sure, at least for me, you’ll get the real me on social media whether it’s me with my wife or me in the pool with my dogs, but I’ll be a piece of shit to somebody. I’ll curse them out, I’ll give you everything where you can be like ‘Is this guy really a dick?’ If you [have them] questioning, you’re doing a really good job. It’s tough because like I said, no other actor is tweeting in their character, so it’s a weird world that we’re all trying to play. I think you gotta keep playing your character on social media or else what’s the point, nobody is going to be invested.”