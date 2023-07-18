wrestling / News
Matt Cardona Will Make MLW Debut at Fury Road in September
– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced that Matt Cardona will be making his promotional debut at Fury Road on Sunday, September 3 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. You can see the full announcement below:
