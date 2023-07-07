Matt Hardy Remembers Darren Drozdov Keeping Positive Attitude In Years After Injury

Matt Hardy took some time recently to pay tribute to Darren Drozdov following the latter’s passing last week. As reported, Drozdov passed away last week at the age of 54 and Hardy looked back on his memories of the late WWE alum on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy. A couple of highlights are below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Droz’s injury: “It was terrible. I mean that’s burnt in my mind, the night that he got injured… I was watching it from the TVO, the TV locker room. I remember seeing it live when it happened. I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ It was one of those things where you cringe but again, it didn’t look terrible. I would not have expected him to be paralyzed from the bump that he took. But unfortunately, he was, and it changed the course of his life.”

On Droz staying positive throughout the years: He really did go into it with as much optimism as could be humanly possible for the scenario that he was in. He would show up at WWE events later on and it was always great to see him. He would always be smiling, and he would always be trying to put smiles on faces and make people laugh.”