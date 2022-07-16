Matt Hardy Says Shane Helms’ AEW Appearance Led To His WWE Return

In the latest episode of his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast (via Fightful), Matt Hardy said that Shane Helms’ AEW appearance at Full Gear 2020 led to his eventual return to WWE. Helms would appear in the Royal Rumble as the Hurricane, then later become a producer.

Hardy said: “After [Shane Helms] showed up on AEW, when he was at Elite Deletion, they automatically called him to come back and I know he had spoke to them a little bit. But like that was the best move you could possibly do. Just getting booked on AEW is your best shot at getting hired back at WWE. If they think you might be going there. So I know a couple days after the Elite Deletion aired, they were back on the phone with him and they were getting ready to hire him back. So I’m glad all that worked out.“