– Speaking in a Q&A session on his YouTube channel, The Young Bucks’ Matt Jackson discussed Being The Elite, and if there’s any chance of Being The Elite: The Movie. Jackson says the idea was discussed, and he also revealed that there’s been talk in AEW of bringing it back.

Jackson said on Being The Elite (via Fightful), “We’ve actually discussed putting in real money in doing a movie. I don’t know. I’ve actually been contacted recently, I won’t say who it was, but someone high up in AEW about bringing it back. I don’t know.”

The digital series ended in October 2023 with its 368th episode.