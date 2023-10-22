Matt Makowski Sees JCW As ‘the NXT of GCW’

Matt Makowski has been making a name for himself in JCW, though he would like to get a chance to make an impact at GCW as well. Makowski recently spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert & Stephen Jensen on The Spotlight and talked about how he views Jersey Championship Wrestling as sort of the development brand for GCW.

“I do look at JCW as kind of the NXT of GCW,” Makowski said. “There is really no other way around that. With that being said, I would love to become more of a mainstay at GCW, one day. There is part of me that is like, ‘maybe I can be the draw at JCW.’ There are guys on the come up, but maybe there is somebody bigger that would sell tickets. They just had Tracy Williams, former Ring of Honor Tag Team Champion. Maybe, there’s some talk, he and I tag a little bit. Stuff like that.”

He continued, “I really enjoy those JCW shows. The fans are great wrestling fans. There is always a good energy in the room. It’s a place I look forward to wrestling. GCW has a little different flavor. The deathmatch stuff is a little hardcore, but they book Jonathan Gresham, Zack Sabre Jr, guys like that. I just have to keep proving I can get it done at JCW and then maybe become…’get the call’ to GCW.”

Makowski’s most recent JCW match was at Pumpkin Spiced on October 8th.