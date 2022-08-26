Matt Menard Takes Shot At Eddie Kingston Following Suspension Report

Matt Menard has weighed in on Twitter regarding Eddie Kingston’s suspension from AEW after a backstage altercation with Sammy Guevara. Menard referred to Kingston as a “bitch” in the tweet (see below), although this sort of statement is hardly surprising, given the storyline feud between Kingston and Chris Jericho’s side over the past months. The run-in with Guevara began as an aspect of the two wrestlers’ storyline for AEW that bled over into real conflict after Guevara ran a promo critical of Kingston.

After the suspension, both wrestlers directly involved made public statements, with Kingston admitting that his backstage behavior was unprofessional and Guevara saying this was not the only time Kingston’s temper has been on display. At this point, it’s unclear if the initially-planned storyline for Kingston and Guevara will continue after the conclusion of the suspension.