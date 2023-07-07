wrestling / News
Matt Riddle & Girlfriend Are Expecting First Child Together
July 7, 2023 | Posted by
Matt Riddle and his girlfriend Misha Montana are expecting their first child together. Montana posted to Twitter on Friday with a series of images announcing her pregnancy, including their sonogram.
The couple have been together since late last year. Riddle has three children with former wife Lisa; they got divorced in March of 2022.
On behalf of 411, congratulations to the couple.
December 2023 #bro 🖤 @SuperKingofBros 🥰 pic.twitter.com/WG5wso19Jb
— Misha Montana (@themishamontana) July 6, 2023