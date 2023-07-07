wrestling / News

Matt Riddle & Girlfriend Are Expecting First Child Together

July 7, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown Matt Riddle Image Credit: WWE

Matt Riddle and his girlfriend Misha Montana are expecting their first child together. Montana posted to Twitter on Friday with a series of images announcing her pregnancy, including their sonogram.

The couple have been together since late last year. Riddle has three children with former wife Lisa; they got divorced in March of 2022.

On behalf of 411, congratulations to the couple.

