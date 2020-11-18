wrestling / News

Matt Sydal Officially Signs With AEW

November 17, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Matt Sydal is All Elite, as he’s officially signed a contract with the company. AEW announced on Tuesday that Sydal has signed on board, as you can see below.

Sydal made his debut during the Casino Battle Royale at AEW All Out and has been seen on AEW Dark and Dynamite since. Before signing with AEW, he competed in the ROH Pure Tournament.

