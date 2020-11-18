wrestling / News
Matt Sydal Officially Signs With AEW
November 17, 2020 | Posted by
Matt Sydal is All Elite, as he’s officially signed a contract with the company. AEW announced on Tuesday that Sydal has signed on board, as you can see below.
Sydal made his debut during the Casino Battle Royale at AEW All Out and has been seen on AEW Dark and Dynamite since. Before signing with AEW, he competed in the ROH Pure Tournament.
Welcome to the team…#MattSydal is #AllElite pic.twitter.com/NOEzvcK4MT
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 17, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Details on Changes to Women’s Elimination Match at Survivor Series, Mandy Rose Injured
- Cody On Why Shawn Spears’ Chair Shot Went Wrong, Original Plan For It, How Jon Moxley & Tony Khan Reacted
- Jake Hager On John Cena Refusing To Lose WWE Title To Him, Becoming World Champion, Why He Left WWE
- Bruce Prichard On How He Heard About Eddie Guerrero’s Death, Eddie’s Legacy As One Of The Best Performers Ever