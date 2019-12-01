Mauro Ranallo Reportedly Doing Better, Status For This Week’s NXT Unknown

– Mauro Ranallo is said to be feeling better at this point following the situation involving Corey Graves’ public criticism of him last weekend. As you likely know by now, Graves drew headlines when he took shots at Ranallo’s commentary work at NXT Takeover. The comments were supposedly an attempt to build on the brand feuds but Ranallo was not informed of this and Graves may not have been aware that Ranallo has had issues dealing with his mental health as of late.

According to this morning’s Wrestling Observer Report, Ranallo is “doing better” although his status for this week’s NXT is not yet known. Ranallo missed Survivor Series and last week’s NXT due to the situation.