Max Caster Files Trademark For ‘Platinum’ Nickname

Fightful reports that on May 10, AEW star Max Caster filed to trademark is ‘Platinum’ nickname for wrestling purposes.

The trademark is for: “IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler, and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes. FIRST USE: 20190900. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20190900“