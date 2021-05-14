wrestling / News
Max Caster Files Trademark For ‘Platinum’ Nickname
Fightful reports that on May 10, AEW star Max Caster filed to trademark is ‘Platinum’ nickname for wrestling purposes.
The trademark is for: “IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler, and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes. FIRST USE: 20190900. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20190900“