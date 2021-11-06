Max Caster References John Laurinaitis Ending Careers on AEW Rampage

– On last night’s edition of AEW Rampage, Bryan Danielson wrestled Anthony Bowens of The Acclaimed. During Bowens’ entrance, Platinum Max Caster took some digs at Bryan Danielson for his freestyle rap, including Danielson’s step-father-in-law, WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis. Caster referenced the recent group of WWE releases, rapping, “I’m gonna put you in the poverty dog because I end careers quicker than your father-in-law!”

As Head of Talent Relations, Laurinaitis has been the person who usually contacts and notifies wrestlers of their releases. Max Caster also referenced Danielson appearing on Total Divas and Total Bellas, saying, “Don’t be mad at me bro because you’re only known for your wife’s reality shows!”

You can see some clips from Caster’s freestyle from Rampage below: