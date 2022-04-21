wrestling / News
Meiko Satomura vs. Isla Dawn Title Match Set for May 5, Ilja Dragunov vs. Jordan Devlin Title Bout on May 12
– WWE has announced that Meiko Satomura will defend the NXT UK Women’s Championship against Isla Dawn on the NXT UK TV on May 5. WWE released the following promo from Isla Dawn on the title matchup, which you can see below. The title bout is being dubbed a “World of Darkness Match.”
Meanwhile, Ilja Dragunov will defend the NXT UK Championship versus Jordan Devlin the following week on May 12. Next week’s show will feature a contract signing between the two.
