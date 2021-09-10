Melissa Santos Says Brian Cage Is Being ‘Misused’ By AEW, Cage Comments

Melissa Santos believes that her husband Brian Cage is being misused by AEW right now, and she took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the matter. The Impact Wrestling and Lucha Underground alumna shared a short clip on Twitter where she said that she believes AEW is not using Cage correctly at the moment.

“You see, Brian Cage is a superstar,” she said in the 15-second clip. “Those people who know him from indies, Impact, Lucha Underground, where I met him, know that he’s a superstar. All you have to do is Google him and watch all his matches [such as] PWG. He’s a superstar and he’s being misused right now.”

age has been locked in a feud with Team Taz since he was kicked from the group in July and gas worked mostly on AEW Dynamite against the group. Santos also posted a screenshot from a Q&A from wrestling writer Doug Maynard, which expressed that Cage is “lost in the shuffle right now in AEW. He and Powerhouse Hobbes could be an excellent tag team and Cage in his own right is a top guy in every sense of the word. AEW just hasn’t seemed to realize that yet. Hopefully, once the dust settles from all the new arrivals, Cage will get his opportunity and have a chance to shine.”

Cage has taken to Twitter to comment on the matter, clarifying to people that the screenshot was something Santos agreed with but didn’t write herself. He also called a fan’s statement that he and Lance Archer are being misused and it hopefully improves a “deja vu converfsation.” Santos defended her stance from critical Twitter users online, as you can see below:

Everyone who has an opinion on this (which you are rightfully allowed to do so)I just wanted to inform you all that Melissa didn't write that statement about me being misused, she's just posting and agreeing with it — Brian Cage (@MrGMSI_BCage) September 9, 2021

That's a deja vu conversation — Brian Cage (@MrGMSI_BCage) September 9, 2021

Ooooooohhhh you think this is bad attention? His wife making an opinion on this career that I'm well connected with??? Oh really? Tell me what attention you think he needs? I'll wait… — Melissa Santos (@ThisIsMelSantos) September 9, 2021

Yes it was amazing. He has been there 2 years and you literally can only mention that match. That is the issue here. — Melissa Santos (@ThisIsMelSantos) September 9, 2021

Oh yes you can. They control the narrative. You clearly have no idea what ur talking about. — Melissa Santos (@ThisIsMelSantos) September 9, 2021