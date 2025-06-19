wrestling / News
Mercedes Mone Wins CMLL World Women’s Title At AEW Grand Slam Mexico
Mercedes Mone has collected another title, winning the CMLL World Women’s Championship at AEW Grand Slam Mexico. Wednesday night’s show saw Mone defeat Zeuxis in order to capture the championship, reversing a top rope powerslam and pinning the champion.
Mone is now the AEW TBS Champion, RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Champion, EWA Women’s Champion, and CMLL World Women’s Champion. This is her first reign with the CMLL World Women’s Championship and ends Zeuxis’ reign at 278 days. Zeuxis defeated Willow Nightingale at the CMLL 91st Anniversary Show to win the title.
.@ZeuxisLucero wastes no time—bringing the fight from the opening bell!
Watch #AEWGrandSlamMexico LIVE on TBS & MAX pic.twitter.com/3F0whvD9lb
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 19, 2025
WHAT A COUNTER!
Watch #AEWGrandSlamMexico LIVE on TBS & MAX pic.twitter.com/PdtuAExHFQ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 19, 2025
What a moment! @MercedesVarnado is now your NEW @CMLL_OFICIAL World Women's Champion!
Watch #AEWGrandSlamMexico LIVE on TBS & MAX pic.twitter.com/DZqTnLYAFL
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 19, 2025
https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1935520811579814187
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Releases Statement on Hulk Hogan, Says Hogan Is ‘Doing Well’ and Expected to Return Home Today
- Note on Tonight’s AEW Grand Slam Mexico For Those Recording On DVR
- Bully Ray Criticizes How WWE Booked Gunther vs. Goldberg
- Jeff Jarrett On Why TNA Didn’t Sign CM Punk Or Bryan Danielson In 2005