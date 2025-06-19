Mercedes Mone Wins CMLL World Women’s Title At AEW Grand Slam Mexico

Mercedes Mone has collected another title, winning the CMLL World Women’s Championship at AEW Grand Slam Mexico. Wednesday night’s show saw Mone defeat Zeuxis in order to capture the championship, reversing a top rope powerslam and pinning the champion.

Mone is now the AEW TBS Champion, RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Champion, EWA Women’s Champion, and CMLL World Women’s Champion. This is her first reign with the CMLL World Women’s Championship and ends Zeuxis’ reign at 278 days. Zeuxis defeated Willow Nightingale at the CMLL 91st Anniversary Show to win the title.

