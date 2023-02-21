wrestling / News
Various News: Mercedes Mone Meets Kenny Omega at Wrestle Kingdom In New Video, This Week’s WWE Now
February 20, 2023 | Posted by
– Mercedes Mone met up with Kenny Omega at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, as seen in a new video she posted. Mone posted the video to her YouTube account of her meeting the AEW star at the January event, as you can see below:
– WWE posted the latest episode of WWE Now, which previewed tonight’s Raw:
