Various News: Mercedes Mone Meets Kenny Omega at Wrestle Kingdom In New Video, This Week’s WWE Now

February 20, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mercedes Mone NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Image Credit: NJPW

– Mercedes Mone met up with Kenny Omega at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, as seen in a new video she posted. Mone posted the video to her YouTube account of her meeting the AEW star at the January event, as you can see below:

– WWE posted the latest episode of WWE Now, which previewed tonight’s Raw:

