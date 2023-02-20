Various News: Mercedes Mone & Noami Appearing on Bar Rescue, Ken Shamrock Virtual Signing

Mercedes Mone & Noami are set to appear on the season premiere of Paramount Network’s Bar Rescue. A preview clip for the show’s February 26th episode shows Mone and Naomi, neither of which are identified during the preview, as you can see below:

Best believe @jontaffer did not come here to play 😤 Set your DVRs for all-new episodes of #BarRescue, returning SUN, FEB 26th at 10/9c on @ParamountNet! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/eknrprw64k — Bar Rescue (@BarRescue) February 18, 2023

– Ken Shamrock is set for a virtual signing with Highspots Auctions on Thursday starting at 5 PM ET. You can find out all the details for the signing here.