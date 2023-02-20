wrestling / News

Various News: Mercedes Mone & Noami Appearing on Bar Rescue, Ken Shamrock Virtual Signing

February 20, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Image Credit: WWE

Mercedes Mone & Noami are set to appear on the season premiere of Paramount Network’s Bar Rescue. A preview clip for the show’s February 26th episode shows Mone and Naomi, neither of which are identified during the preview, as you can see below:

– Ken Shamrock is set for a virtual signing with Highspots Auctions on Thursday starting at 5 PM ET. You can find out all the details for the signing here.

Ken Shamrock, Mercedes Mone, Naomi, Jeremy Thomas

