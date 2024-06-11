Michael Tarver Recalls WWE Wanting Him To Be a Manager, Talks Release

Michael Tarver recently recalled how WWE wanted to make him a manager as well as his release from the company. The Nexus alumnus spoke with Developmentally Speaking for a new interview, and you can see a couple of highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On WWE having plans to make him a manager: “They wanted to try to make me a manager, and I hated that idea. I would talk to Dusty [Rhodes] about it all the time and ask him like, ‘How does it make sense if I’m a manager and I’m bigger and more intimidating than who I’m managing?’… If I’m big, intimidating, have the look and I can talk, why not put me in a ring and just let me go? Put a belt on me, you know what I’m saying? Give me a push, do something with me. But you know, I came in the wrong package.”

On his WWE release: “I know why they did [it]. But I’ve never spoken about it publicly. It was messed up. I’ve never spoken about it publicly. But you know, they just gave me the generic, ‘We don’t have anything for you’ Like, well, you were just marveling about my promos a couple of weeks ago.”