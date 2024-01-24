Mick Foley Recalls His Infamous I Quit Match With The Rock

– In a post on his Facebook page, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley remembers his infamous I Quit Match with The Rock that took place at the 1999 Royal Rumble 25 years ago. Foley noted that he recently watched the match in his entirety for the first time in many years. He also shared a photo of him posing with the chair he was hit with during the match. You can read his comments below:

Last week, I had a chance to watch my infamous #IQuit match with Dwayne The Rock Johnson in its entirety for the first time in many years – probably 20. My main take away is – while acknowledging the finish with the multiple chair shots was excessive – the rest of the match was really good, and very enjoyable. There was a really nice combination of hard-hitting action and humor, with the Rock’s work on the mic eliciting genuine laughs from the fans I watched the match back with. I have to say, our in-ring chemistry was always so good!

While watching the match, I noticed a possible missed opportunity for a very unique and creative finish… not that the finish that aired wasn’t unique and creative, but it was a tad (or more than a tad) on the brutal side. Mere seconds before The Rock puts the microphone to my mouth, HE actually DOES say the words, “I Quit”….

I think the actual quote was “You will say I Quit.” No one ever said exactly how, or in what context you have to say “I Quit”… Right there among the crowd last week, I thought what an amazing and ridiculous finish that would’ve been with The Rock losing the match to an unconscious opponent.

Just a little something to think about as we celebrate that infamous match that took place 25 years ago today…