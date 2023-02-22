Mick Foley Remembers Jerry Jarrett, Recalls Jarrett Hiring Him In Memphis & WCCW

On a recent edition of Foley is Pod, Mick took some time to remember Jerry Jarrett. Jarrett, known for his time as the promoter of the Memphis territory, and later as the founder of TNA, recently passed away at the age of 80. Mick talks about Jerry giving him his first full-time job in pro wrestling and more. Highlights follow:

On Jerry Jarrett hiring Mick in Memphis and later in World Class: “Jerry gave me my first full-time job, which was in Memphis. Within a few days of being mentioned in the Observer, I got an offer for three jobs. I just thought that the Jarretts had the best track record. My friend Brian Hildebrand, he was known better as Mark Curtis to WCW fans, he just loved the Memphis wrestling. He just loved everything about it; the studio, the feel, the live takes and all that. I thought that would be the best decision. It was. I’m not here to talk about my trials and tribulations in that territory, as much as I am just saying how thankful I am that Jerry Jarrett hired me. And over the years, not only hired me in Memphis, even more importantly I think… when he purchased the World Class territory from Fritz Von Erich, that opened up the door for me to go there. And World Class was where I received so much positive attention, caught the eye of people, and I don’t know if any of that would have been available to me had it not been for Jerry. Not only buying the territory, but thinking enough of me and “Gorgeous” Gary Young to bring us in as a tag team.”

On the last time Mick saw Jerry: “So he’s a guy who not only has left an enormous footprint on wrestling, but on a personal note. The last time I saw him at the Top Guys Weekend, he pulled me aside, and he said some of the kindest words to me. He really did. I feel really privileged to have known him.”

Mick on being glad that Jeff and Jerry had reconciled: “I know he and Jeff had had a falling out over business, and that was long since smoothed over, luckily. Because you only get one chance to spend time with those grandchildren.”

On Jerry talking to Mick about TNA before its launch: “When TNA was becoming a reality, and this was after 9/11. He said that studies had shown — I can’t point to the studies but — people were willing after 9/11, people were a little more willing to spend money on things that made them happy or made them comfortable. So people might opt for their regular ice cream over the low-fat versions; that’s just one example. He believed people would pay $9.99 per week to watch good wrestling without commercials. You can debate whether or not that proved to be the case, but you can’t debate that TNA was a solid alternative and got so many people their start. Between Jeff, Jerry, and Dixie, man, did they put a lot of people on the path to stardom.”

Mick on his relationships with both Jeff and Jerry: “Nothing but respect for Jerry. My deepest condolences to Jeff. Jeff and I texted back and forth, because Jeff and I are about the same age. I think maybe three or four months apart. We kind of grew up with each other. I mean every territory except Continental, I think, Jeff was in. So we crossed paths so many times, and that was when I was… twenty-three? So I’ve known Jeff thirty-four years, and therefore known Jerry for thirty-four years. Just sending out all my best to a true wrestling pioneer.”

If using any of the above quotations, please credit Foley Is Pod h/t 411Mania for the transcription.

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/cactus-jack-turns-into-a-babyface-superbrawl-iii/id1610936969?i=1000600167710