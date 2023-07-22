Mick Foley Reacts To Three Faces Of Foley Action Figure Reveal At San Diego Comic Con

Mattel is releasing a Three Faces of Foley WWE Elite action figure set, and Mick Foley reacted to the reveal at San Diego Comic Con. The three-pack was revealed at the WWE Mattel panel that took place at the convention, and Foley spoke about them during the panel as well.

“I have actively wished for this and hoped for it,” Foley said (per Fightful). “I even drew a line in the sand when it came to my Legends Deal. I told my manager, ‘I’m not re-signing another Legends Deal unless I have a guarantee that they are doing some type of three faces of Foley thing.’ I guess I don’t need to worry about that now. This is really great.”

Ringside Collectibles currently lists the estimated release date for the pack as late November.