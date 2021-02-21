Mick Foley Wants a Cesaro Win for Tonight’s Elimination Chamber

– Mick Foley shared a video today on tonight’s Elimination Chamber. He stated he is rooting for a Cesaro victory in his Chamber match slated for tonight against Kevin Owens, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, King Corbin, and Jey Uso. You can check out that video and Foley’s comments below:

“For whatever it’s worth, I would love to see a Cesaro victory inside the Elimination Chamber. I just saw a really good video with Sheamus, singing Cesaro’s praises, and I echo those sentiments. He’s just so good, too good to be a bad guy. You can’t help but respect and like a guy who has that much talent. I think we should think back to the time Becky Lynch turned on Charlotte Flair, and people originally thought the fans were chanting ‘You deserved it’ at Charlotte. And I turned to friends I was watching the show with, and I said, ‘No, I think they’re changing you deserve it at Becky.’ And they said, ‘What do you mean?’ I said, ‘I think they’re just so happy because this is an acknowledge that the break that has been so long denied to her is coming her way,’ and I think that some of that same good will that was accrued for Becky Lynch would help out Cesaro. I think the moment that the flip is switched, and the moment this guy is finally getting his break I think the fans would be on board in a huge way. Especially if he were to face Roman Reigns, ah my goodness, Roman has become such a remarkable heel. And Paul Heyman putting fuel on that fire on a weekly basis, I think that you could see a major Cesaro movement. A guy who would’ve been an amazing world champion, a touring world champion, an NWA World champion 40 years ago, could still have his greatest moment on the grandest stage of it all, and I hope it happens. And I think he’d be a great choice, and I think the enthusiasm would be infectious. Too good for too long to be turned down too often, so please, please Cesaro, come out on top inside the chamber! This is Mick Foley. May all your days be nice.”