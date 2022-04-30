Microman Announced for MLW Kings of Colosseum

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced that Microman is set to make his Philadelphia debut at Kings of Colosseum 2022. The event will be held at the 2300 Arena on May 13. Here’s the full announcement:

Microman makes Philly debut May 13

See MLW Kings of Colosseum LIVE at the 2300 Arena

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced that Microman will make his Philly debut at Kings of Colosseum ’22 on Friday, May 13 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

Micromania is invading South Philadelphia as the “World’s Greatest Wonder” Microman will set foot for the very first time inside the 2300 Arena on May 13.

Soaring high since his MLW debut earlier this year, Microman has quickly become one of the league’s most popular wrestlers.

Confirmed for competition, the smallest wrestler in history promises to thrill and excite fans as he continues his micro-march into the hearts of fans around the world as continues his fight against Gangrel’s new brood, Strange Sangre.

Look for the Micromobile to roar into Philly as Microman readies to show the City of Brotherly Love he is inch for inch the greatest grappler in the sport.

Who will Microman square off against? Find out LIVE Friday night, May 13 in Philadelphia at MLW Kings of Colosseum!

