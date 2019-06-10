wrestling / News
WWE News: Mike Kanellis Wonders If He’ll Have ‘Rug Pulled Out From Underneath Me Again’, WWE UK TV Ratings
– Mike Kanellis tweeted the following today: “Last week @WWE said I had “emerged” as a title contender on @WWE205Live. I wonder if tomorrow night that will be recognized or if I’ll just have the rug pulled out from underneath me again. #Wrestler”
— Mike Kanellis (@RealMikeBennett) June 10, 2019
– Here are the viewer totals for wrestling shows in the United Kingdom.
UK Ratings (w/e 2nd June 2019):
RAW Live – 42,461
WWE SmackDown LIVE (Sky Sports Action) – 62,998
MLW Fusion (Monday, Freesports) – 24,900
Capitol Wrestling (Sat, Showcase) – 31,600
Smash Wrestling (Showcase) – 19,400
IMPACT WRESTLING Xplosion (Friday, Showcase) – 10,900
— GRcadeWrestling (@GRcadeWrestling) June 10, 2019
