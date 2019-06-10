WWE News: Mike Kanellis Wonders If He’ll Have ‘Rug Pulled Out From Underneath Me Again’, WWE UK TV Ratings

– Mike Kanellis tweeted the following today: “Last week @WWE said I had “emerged” as a title contender on @WWE205Live. I wonder if tomorrow night that will be recognized or if I’ll just have the rug pulled out from underneath me again. #Wrestler”

– Here are the viewer totals for wrestling shows in the United Kingdom.

UK Ratings (w/e 2nd June 2019):

RAW Live – 42,461

WWE SmackDown LIVE (Sky Sports Action) – 62,998

MLW Fusion (Monday, Freesports) – 24,900

Capitol Wrestling (Sat, Showcase) – 31,600

Smash Wrestling (Showcase) – 19,400

IMPACT WRESTLING Xplosion (Friday, Showcase) – 10,900