Mike Kanellis Says WWE Doesn’t Care About 205 Live
In a series of posts on Twitter, Mike Kanellis said that WWE doesn’t care about 205 Live, even though it’s the best wrestling show they have. This came after a fan said something similar. Kanellis has been vocal about WWE lately, previously wondering if he was going to have the “rug pulled out from underneath” him after a recent win. He wrote:
Once again @WWE205Live puts on the best WRESTLING show of the week. Are you paying attention now? #wwe @WWE
— Mike Bennett (@RealMikeBennett) June 12, 2019
They don’t. But the roster does. And everyone involved with 205 cares more than you could possibly imagine. https://t.co/55EHeC2nSN
— Mike Bennett (@RealMikeBennett) June 12, 2019
You’re missing out https://t.co/aQjQb5uTli
— Mike Bennett (@RealMikeBennett) June 12, 2019
We have a chip on our shoulder https://t.co/JeB31GC76e
— Mike Bennett (@RealMikeBennett) June 12, 2019
That’s because I have to be under 205lbs. https://t.co/7b5w0PPliv
— Mike Bennett (@RealMikeBennett) June 13, 2019
