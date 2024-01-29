Mike Santana vs. Alex Shelley Added To Wrestling Revolver vs. House of Glory Event

A match between Mike Santana and Alex Shelley has been added to the Wrestling Revolver vs. House of Glory event in April. It happens on April 5 at the Trinity Center for Urban Life in Philadelphia. Santana is the HOG Heavyweight champion while Shelley is the REVOLVER world champion.

HOG Heavyweight Champion vs. Revolver World Champion signed for REVOLVERxHOG on April 5th in Philadelphia

House of Glory and Wrestling Revolver officials have announced a huge match for April 5th’s joint show in Philadelphia. Live from the Trinity Center for Urban Life and streaming on TrillerTV+.

Champions collide when HOG Heavyweight Champion Mike Santana battles Revolver World Champion Alex Shelley in a title versus title match. This match is pending both combatants still being champion come April 5th.

Mike Santana won the HOG Heavyweight Championship from Matt Cardona in December at The Darkest Hour. He has since successfully defended it against TNA star Josh Alexander.

Alex Shelley just won the Revolver World Championship this past Thursday from Jake Crist in a title versus title match at Revolver’s most recent event.

Both promotions continue to promise this will be a must see event. Tickets are available now at Prowrestlingrevolver.com

Also signed so far;

-Mustafa Ali vs. Amazing Red

-The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz)