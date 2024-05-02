Latest On Potential Location & Date For WrestleMania 41

A new report has the latest update on the potential date and location for WrestleMania 41. As previously reported, Triple H said in the post-WrestleMania 40 press conference that the location announcement would be made “very, very soon.” WWE typically announces the date a year in advance but it hadn’t happened yet, and Fightful Select has a report with the latest on the situation.

While Minneapolis, Minnesota had submitted a bid for the PPV back in March and has been the front-runner for months, there has been a strong internal push to have the show take place in Las Vegas. The report notes that the successful WrestleMania 40 kickoff event and the success of the Super Bowl there are factors in the situation. WWE has told the outlet that they have nothing to announce yet, while people “with influence” within WWE have told Fightful that they’ve heard Las Vegas is now the likely destination.

To be clear, nothing is official until it is actually announced. The early indications suggest that the show is likely to take place sometime in April, although there were May dates that were discussed. Higher-ups noted that the notion of a cold weather WrestleMania were unlikely this year even if the event ends up being indoors.