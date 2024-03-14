Minnesota Submits Bid To Host WrestleMania 41 In Minneapolis

Minnesota has submitted its official bid to host WrestleMania 41 in Minneapolis at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Star Tribune reports that the state has submitted its bid to host next year’s April PPV.

MSNE president and CEO Wendy Blackshaw was quoted as saying, “We are hopeful, and I hope we get it. It would be amazing.”

It was reported as far back as April of 2023 that Minneapolis was a potential location for next year’s big WWE PPV. Blackshaw said during a meeting at the Minnesota House of Representatives earlier this month that an event is set to be announced soon, noting: