UPDATED: Minneapolis Said To Be Under Consideration For Wrestlemania 41

UPDATE: Fightful Select reports that while there are rumors about Minneapolis as the host of Wrestlemania 41, don’t expect an announcement any time soon. There is “nothing imminent” about any kind of official word on where the event will be.

Minneapolis made a bid for the event and had representatives at SoFi Stadium earlier this month to see how the event was run and how it was perceived. However, this happens often and Minneapolis is not the only city under consideration. WWE sees US Bank Stadium as a “world class venue” and have heard the city wants more events that are unrelated to the NFL in the stadium.

Original: In a post on Twitter, KFAN radio sports reporter Patrick Kessler noted that Minneapolis is currently one of the finalists to land Wrestlemania 41 in 2025. If WWE selects the city, it will be the first time the event is held there. The US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis can hold up to 73,000 people for events.

Wrestlemania 40 will be held on April 6 & 7, 2024, from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.