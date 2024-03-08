Minnesota Official Says New Event ‘Almost Ready To Announce’ Amid WrestleMania 41 Rumors

An official in Minnesota says that they are “almost ready” to announce a major event in the area amid rumors that WrestleMania 41 is headed there. It was reported as far back as April of last year that Minneapolis was a potential location for next year’s big WWE PPV, and PWInsider reports that Minnesota Sports and Events CEO Wendy Blackshaw said during a meeting at the Minnesota House of Representatives that an event is set to be announced soon.

While the statement does not confirm WrestleMania, it does note that it is a major event. Blackshaw said that “We do have a third event we are almost ready to announce. I had hoped that we would announce today, but we can’t quite yet. We hope to provide that news in the next few weeks and this event will provide an economic impact second to only the Super Bowl.”

WWE has not yet announced where WrestleMania 41 will take place. If it does come to Minneapolis, that would be the first time the event took place in the city.