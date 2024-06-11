wrestling / News
Mike Santana vs. Homicide Set For Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XI
June 11, 2024 | Posted by
Mike Santana and Homicide will do battle at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XI. Barnett announced on Monday that the two will face off at the event, as you can see below.
The match is the first announced for the show, which takes place on July 28th in Brooklyn, New York.
Time to fight. pic.twitter.com/ONcjX2U1Pm
— 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) June 11, 2024
