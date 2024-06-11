wrestling / News

Mike Santana vs. Homicide Set For Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XI

June 11, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mike Santana Homicide Josh Barnett's Bloodsport XI Image Credit: Josh Barnett

Mike Santana and Homicide will do battle at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XI. Barnett announced on Monday that the two will face off at the event, as you can see below.

The match is the first announced for the show, which takes place on July 28th in Brooklyn, New York.

