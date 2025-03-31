wrestling / News
Mina Shirakawa vs. AZM Set For NJPW Windy City Riot
A match between Mina Shirakawa and AZM has been added to NJPW Windy City Riot on April 11 in Chicago. The winner will get a shot at the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship, currently held by Mercedes Mone. Here’s the updated lineup:
* NJPW Strong Openweight Championship — 30-Minute Iron Man Match: Gabe Kidd (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii
* NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championships: West Coast Wrecking Crew (Royce Isaacs and Jorel Nelson) (c) vs. Intergalactic Jet Setters (KUSHIDA and Kevin Knight)
* Winner Gets Shot at NJPW Strong Women’s Championship: Mina Shirakawa vs. AZM
* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Konosuke Takeshita
* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. David Finlay
* Tetsuya Naito & Titan vs. Rocky Romero & El Phantasmo
