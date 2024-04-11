wrestling / News
Mixed Tag Match Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
April 10, 2024 | Posted by
AEW has announced a mixed tag team match for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The company announced on tonight’s episode that Adam Copeland & Willow Nightingale will take on Julia Hart & Brody King of the House Of Black on next Wednesday’s episode.
Copeland was attacked by Brody King on tonight’s show after defending the TNT Championship against Penta El Zero Miedo.
The match is the first announced for this week’s show, which airs next Wednesday live on TBS.
