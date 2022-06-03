MJF Promo On AEW Dynamite Reportedly Didn’t Go According To Plan

As previously reported, MJF cut a promo on AEW Dynamite in which he said that he wanted to be fired by Tony Khan because he wasn’t happy in AEW. He then proceeded to drop an F-bomb, which was censored on TBS, before his mic cut out and the show faded to black. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the segment didn’t exactly go according to plan.

The idea was for MJF to do a heel promo, and the mic would cut off halfway through, with the idea that it was a shoot and he was “out of control.” However he ended up talking for around seven-to-eight minutes with the microphone only cutting out after he dropped the censored f-bomb. The end of the angle only happened during the commercial break, with CM Punk coming out and MJF running away. The segment was not referenced for the rest of the show.

MJF was also cheered at the end of the promo, especially when mentioning that Khan was bringing in “ex-WWE guys.” Kris Statlander got a big pop the week before for a similar promo, referencing that she was in AEW early and Ruby Soho came later. Soho ended up getting booed during and after their match. The crowd cheering MJF for his promo cast AEW in a negative light, according to Dave Meltzer, and made them seem “uncool.” This was not the intent of the segment. Meltzer then compared it to the nWo running down WCW and getting babyface pops for it, which he says damaged that company’s brand.