MJF Tells Tony Khan To Fire Him On AEW Dynamite, What Happened During Ad Break

MJF cut an impassioned promo on tonight’s AEW Dynamite, detailing his issues with AEW and telling Tony Khan to fire him. On Wednesday’s show, MJF came out and cut a promo talking about how he is in a lot of pain after his Double or Nothing match and that he’s going to talk because everyone wants to hear what he has to say. He called Tony Khan “embarrassing” and said Khan has tried to sit down and talk with him but it’s too little, too late and said that when the company began it was all about friend and everyone got a free ticket except him. He sayd he had to write his own and was able to create moment after moment but got no respect.

MJF went on to talk about how all the boys in the back want his spot and that the fans who were applauding him were calling him unprofessional this past weekend. He said fans are uneducated and saying he sucks because he doesn’t pretend to watch NJPW or chase star ratings.

MJF then said he’s a generational talent that fans take for granted, as does Tony. He said that Khan doesn’t want fans to know he’s the second biggest draw in the company and isn’t willing to pay him what he’s worth; he’d rather pay ex-WWE guys. He asked if Khan would treat him better if he is an ex-WWE guy and said he doesn’t want to wait until 2024 (when his contract is up), so he wants Khan to fire him.

After that, the mic was cut and he went to commercial. PWInsider reports that during the break CM Punk came out and MJF left through the live crowd.

It is worth noting that videos of the segment were initially on the AEW Twitter account but have since been deleted.