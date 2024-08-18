MJF Recalls Growing Up as a Fan of John Cena

– During a recent interview with WrestleTalk, AEW American Champion MJF discussed how he grew up as a big fan of John Cena. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

MJF on Cena: “John Cena was a fathead on my wall when he was rapping and then he stopped the rapping and he started being very nice and I didn’t care for it … I’m not one to defend, first of all, my good friend John. I don’t know if you’ve seen it but he puts me over all the time in interviews, as he should I’m a generational talent. Generational talents know generational talents when they see one.”

On John Cena defending himself against Wade Barrett: }Wade was constantly attacking him with multiple people which again is something your guys do. You never try to have a fight one-on-one, your friends always drunkenly jump in, right, so I feel John was just defending himself and his country in that moment.”

John Cena is set to kick off his farewell tour starting in January. He’s set to work multiple dates throughout 2025 and will retire later next year. Meanwhile, MJF will defend his AEW American Championship on Sunday, August 25 against Will Ospreay at AEW All In: London. The event will be held at London’s Wembley Stadium and will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.