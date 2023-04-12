MLW News: Alex Hammerstone Hurt, Latest On Live PPV Plans, Microman Tops War Chamber Merch Sales

– Alex Hammerstone reportedly suffered an injury at the MLW War Chamber taping this past weekend. PWInsider reports that Hammerstone was hurt during the show, and that it may have been a pulled groin, but is not expected to miss any time. The MLW World Champion worked a short match the next day in Philadelphia.

– The report also noted that MLW is having discussions about potential partners for its reported hopes for a live PPV this summer. Sources in the company believe that they would get a deal done and have a live show scheduled in the next three to four months.

– Finally, the report notes that Microman was “far and away” the top seller for merchandise at War Chamber, and that there’s a a belief that he brought families with children to the show. A lot of families were up in the balcony of the Melrose Ballroom during the event.