MLW and Hot Topic Announce New Merchandise Partnership

Comicbook.com reports that Major League Wrestling and Hot Topic have announced a new deal with MLW merchandise now available in Hot Topic stores. Hot Topic will have the licensing rights to MLW and its roster for merchandise, clothes, accessories and more. The products launched today and can be found here.

There are over 80 shirts, hoodies and tank tops available, featuring Alex Hammerstone, Jacob Fatu, Taya Valkyrie, Davey Richards, Microman, Battle Riot IV, The Von Erichs, Gangrel, King Muertes, Contra Unit, MLW and more. Shirts cost around $26.90 while sweatshirts are $38.90 and hoodies are $44.90.

MLW CEO and founder Court Bauer said: “This partnership with Hot Topic is another step in continuing to align ourselves with the hottest brands and platforms. We look forward to bringing merchandise inspired by our diverse and popular fighters to Hot Topic and it kicks off today.“