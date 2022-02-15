MLW Announces Return To Chicago In July

MLW is heading back to Chicago this summer, as announced on Tuesday. The company announced in a press release that the company’s return will take place on July 16th and will be their first show in Chicago in over two years.

Tickets go on sale on March 1st at 10 AM at EventBrite.

You can see the full announcement below:

Tickets start at $10

Major League Wrestling is returning to Chicago for the first time in over two years on July 16 with a FUSION TV taping at Cicero Stadium.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, March 1 at 10am at MLWgo.com and Eventbrite.com.

As a thank you to Chicago fans, this event will be a special fan appreciation event with tickets starting at $10.

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

* World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone

* Los Parks

* Jacob Fatu

* Davey Richards

* King Muertes

* Aramis

* Arez

* Cesar Duran

* Richard Holliday with Alicia Atout

* EJ Nduka

* Calvin Tankman

* Mads Krugger

* Microman

* National Openweight Champion Alex Kane with Mr. Thomas

* Myron Reed

* World Tag Team Champions 5150 with Konnan

* Gnarls Garvin

* Gino Medina

* Savio Vega

More matches will be announced in the coming weeks ahead at MLW.com.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry for first row ticket holders

6:30 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m.: Showtime

MEET AND GREETS

There will be several meet and greet opportunities featuring Major League Wrestling wrestlers and personalities.

No refunds or exchanges.

PARKING

There are parking lots across the street as well as street parking readily available.

MORE ABOUT CICERO STADIUM:

An institution in fighting for decades, Cicero Stadium is conveniently located 8 miles from downtown Chicago and very close to the Pink Line. You can get to it from both Interstate Highways 290 and 55.

There is stadium seating, which means there is virtually no bad seat in the stadium.

The venue is located at: 1909 S Laramie Ave Cicero, IL 60804

DRIVING DIRECTIONS:

From Interstate 290, take the Laramie exit heading South and travel 6 blocks. The Stadium will be on the left and you can find parking both North and South of the venue for only $5. From Interstate 55, take the Cicero exit and head north until 22nd Street. Take a left and then a right on S. Laramie Ave. Travel three blocks to Cicero Stadium and parking is both north and south of the venue for $5.

PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION:

Take the CTA Pink Line to the last stop (54th/Cermak) going South. The station is located between 54th Avenue and Laramie Avenue, just north of Cermak Rd. Walk two blocks north and you’re at the Stadium.

Set a reminder for March 1 at 10am and get tickets starting at $10 at MLWgo.com and Eventbrite.