Various News: MLW Hoping to Have Fans at Shows in Q2, NWA Shockwave Viewership Numbers
– MLW has, like most promotions, been a no-fans-present affair since its return, but the hope is that could change in a few months. The company has been holding taping new episodes of Fusion that began airing with The Restart back on November 18th, and they’ve been without fans thus far as a safeguard against COVID-19.
According to the WON, the hopes is that the continued rollout of vaccines approved thus far for the virus will allow them to hold a show with fans sometime in the second quarter of the year. A lot of factors obviously come into play on that, so there is still nothing even close to a guarantee that it will happen. Last month MLW pushed a December 5th event scheduled for Philadelphia to April.
– Below are the YouTube viewership numbers at the time of this writing for the first four episodes of NWA Shockwave:
* Episode 1 (Premiered December 1st): 153,895 views
* Episode 2 (Premiered December 8th): 92,676 views
* Episode 3 (Premiered December 15th): 81,163 views
* Episode 4 (Premiered December 22nd): 61,664 views
By comparison, the first episode of NWA Powerr drew 163,909 views in just under 24 hours.
