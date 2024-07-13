MLW Never Say Never Announced For August, Full Card

MLW has announced the date and card for its next special, Never Say Never. It was announced on Friday that the show will take place on August 10th and air on YouTube. The lineup for the show is as follows:

* Opera Cup First Round Match: Bad Dude Tito vs. Danny Jones

* Opera Cup First Round Match: Alex Kane vs. Mr. Thomas

* Opera Cup First Round Match: Mistico vs. Magnus

* Ikuro Kwon, Minoru Suzuki, and Mads Krugger vs. Akira, Matt Riddle, and Satoshi Kojima

* Gigi Rey vs. Gianna Gage

* Brett Ryan Gosselin vs. Jake Crist

* AJ Francis vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

* Delmi Exo vs. Renee Michelle