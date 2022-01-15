MLW Tag Champs 5150 Become Double Champions At IWA Event Last Night

MLW Tag Team Champions 5150 are now double champions after winning the IWA World Tag Team titles in Puerto Rico. The team, which includes Slice Boogie and Danny Limelight, beat The Owners of Time (Nick Mercer & Leinord White) at an IWA Puerto Rico event.

Limelight wrote on Twitter: “#AndNew #5150 came to Puerto Rico and defended the @MLW World Tag Team Championships & in the process, we took the @IWAPuertoRico Tag Team championships @SliceBoogie looks like our bags are gonna be heavier on our way to Dallas”

MLW’s Court Bauer added: “Franchise players.”

