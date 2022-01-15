wrestling / News

MLW Tag Champs 5150 Become Double Champions At IWA Event Last Night

January 15, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
MLW Fusion ALPHA Danny Rivera 5150

MLW Tag Team Champions 5150 are now double champions after winning the IWA World Tag Team titles in Puerto Rico. The team, which includes Slice Boogie and Danny Limelight, beat The Owners of Time (Nick Mercer & Leinord White) at an IWA Puerto Rico event.

Limelight wrote on Twitter: “#AndNew #5150 came to Puerto Rico and defended the @MLW World Tag Team Championships & in the process, we took the @IWAPuertoRico Tag Team championships @SliceBoogie looks like our bags are gonna be heavier on our way to Dallas

MLW’s Court Bauer added: “Franchise players.

More Trending Stories

article topics

Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading