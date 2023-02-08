– During a recent edition of the Oh You Didn’t Know, former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley (aka Dean Muhtadi) revealed that Triple H got the idea to form The Hype Bros. tag team in WWWE from watching a video featuring Rawley and Rob Gronkowski together. This resulted in Triple H putting Rawley with Zack Ryder to form The Hype Bros. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Mojo Rawley on Triple H’s reaction to the video: “It got picked up everywhere and that was the first time people were like, ‘Oh, come to WWE [to Rob Gronkowski].’ I think what happened was Hunter saw that and was like ‘This was well received; let’s do something like that here.'”

On how Triple H pitched the pairing to Rawley: “I remember when he told us about putting us together he was like, ‘Yeah, you know you’re the hype, he’s the bro, I think this could go well together. We will call you the Hype Bros or something. Not that name, that name sucks. We will come up with something else.'”

Ultimately, it appears The Hype Bros. name stuck for the team. The tag team lasted from about 2016 to 2017, when Rawley eventually turned on Zack Ryder (aka Matt Cardona).